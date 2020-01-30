Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Trading 5.2% Higher

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) traded up 5.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.17 and last traded at $84.97, 878,238 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 48% from the average session volume of 591,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.76.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. TheStreet raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day moving average of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 295.73 and a current ratio of 295.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 65.80 and a beta of 1.95.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 5.45% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $11.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is currently 298.51%.

In other news, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.49 per share, with a total value of $27,471.50. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,994,277.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Alan D. Gold acquired 1,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $73.07 per share, for a total transaction of $118,738.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 323,894 shares in the company, valued at $23,666,934.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 4,845 shares of company stock worth $358,918 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIPR. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 205.6% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 271,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,123,000 after acquiring an additional 182,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,172,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,896,000 after buying an additional 160,642 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,593,000 after buying an additional 154,879 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,235,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 168,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,805,000 after buying an additional 84,725 shares during the period. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

