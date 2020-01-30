InsaneCoin Trading Up 35.9% Over Last Week (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. In the last week, InsaneCoin has traded up 35.9% against the US dollar. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange. InsaneCoin has a total market cap of $52,464.00 and approximately $302.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.01 or 0.01306013 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00030015 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003801 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000044 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000765 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

InsaneCoin Coin Profile

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 24,171,282 coins. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network

InsaneCoin Coin Trading

InsaneCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

