Insider Buying: Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) Insider Acquires $15,030.00 in Stock

Capstar Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CSTR) insider Christopher G. Tietz acquired 1,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.03 per share, with a total value of $15,030.00.

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.03. 38,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $281.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.20. Capstar Financial Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $17.48.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.56 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 9.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capstar Financial Holdings Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.27%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSTR. ValuEngine raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.40.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 11.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Capstar Financial by 108.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 112,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 7,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CapWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capstar Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.