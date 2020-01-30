Insider Selling: CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) CFO Jason Trevisan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $359,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,264,296.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jason Trevisan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CarGurus alerts:

On Friday, November 15th, Jason Trevisan sold 5,000 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00.

CARG stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $35.76. 593,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,440. CarGurus Inc has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.92.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. CarGurus had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after purchasing an additional 512,647 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $998,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 208.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. 80.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.