Insider Selling: Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Sells 60,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Director Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $2,426,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 151,407 shares in the company, valued at $6,122,899.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,817,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.94 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.23. Datadog has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $44.99.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $95.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $161,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

