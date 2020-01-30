Insider Selling: Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Sells 3,724 Shares of Stock

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VYGR) COO Matthew P. Ottmer sold 3,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $49,752.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,047.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $11.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. Voyager Therapeutics Inc has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $28.79. The firm has a market cap of $435.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.47.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.42. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 72.64% and a negative return on equity of 57.32%. The company had revenue of $20.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Voyager Therapeutics Inc will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 335.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 244.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

