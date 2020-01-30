Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Buys New Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,437,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,051,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 288.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,606,000 after buying an additional 187,224 shares during the period. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,105,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,003,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,080,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,058,000 after buying an additional 105,690 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,290,000.

NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $124.14 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $130.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

