Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $33,000 Stake in iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) by 96.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,408 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares India 50 ETF were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000.

iShares India 50 ETF stock opened at $38.37 on Thursday. iShares India 50 ETF has a one year low of $33.61 and a one year high of $39.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.98.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

