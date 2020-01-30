Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Invests $37,000 in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Finally, Ullmann Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $268,000.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF alerts:

XSVM opened at $32.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $26.97 and a 52-week high of $34.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1795 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XSVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.