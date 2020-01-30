Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,116 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DG. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in Dollar General by 41.4% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 346.2% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 115.1% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Dollar General by 17.5% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

DG stock opened at $155.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $155.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.05. Dollar General Corp. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $39.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.50.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.44%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DG. ValuEngine downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dollar General from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dollar General from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.95.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.