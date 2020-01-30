Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Reduces Stock Position in Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of Discovery Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 96.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,821 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Discovery Communications were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truewealth LLC acquired a new position in Discovery Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Discovery Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Discovery Communications by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery Communications by 558.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery Communications in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DISCA shares. ValuEngine cut Discovery Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Imperial Capital upgraded Discovery Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Discovery Communications in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Discovery Communications from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Discovery Communications from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.67.

NASDAQ DISCA opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.62. Discovery Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $33.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85.

Discovery Communications (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Discovery Communications had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Discovery Communications Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Discovery Communications news, insider Bruce Campbell sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $825,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 364,219 shares in the company, valued at $12,022,869.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Malone acquired 2,670,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.03 per share, with a total value of $74,840,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,317,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,211,774.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,570 shares of company stock worth $2,292,705 over the last three months. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

