Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 630 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 66.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after acquiring an additional 392,227 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,683,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $490,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,168 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,203,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $350,633,000 after acquiring an additional 37,955 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,266,000 after acquiring an additional 196,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 721,001 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $210,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,824 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $271.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.33.

Shares of TMO opened at $333.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $133.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.52, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.12. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $235.90 and a 12 month high of $342.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $328.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.83%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

