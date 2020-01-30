Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 97.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 436 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,838 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Corning were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corning by 72.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 30,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 281.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 32,427 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Corning by 40.1% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 576,177 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,146,000 after purchasing an additional 165,013 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the second quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Corning by 19.8% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $28.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GLW. ValuEngine cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank cut Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 13,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah Rieman sold 2,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $70,467.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,897.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,980 shares of company stock worth $2,381,560 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

