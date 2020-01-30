Integrated Research (ASX:IRI) Shares Down 1.7%

Shares of Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) were down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as A$2.85 ($2.02) and last traded at A$2.88 ($2.04), approximately 198,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at A$2.93 ($2.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of $503.55 million and a P/E ratio of 23.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is A$3.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is A$3.02.

About Integrated Research (ASX:IRI)

Integrated Research Limited designs, develops, implements, and sells systems and applications management computer software for business-critical computing, unified communication networks, and payment networks in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Prognosis, an integrated suite of monitoring and management software designed to give an organization's management and technical personnel operational insight into the HP NonStop platform, distributed system servers, unified communications, payment environments, and the business applications that run on these platforms.

