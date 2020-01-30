Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Lowered by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,627 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,224 shares during the period. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 117.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 521,534 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Andy D. Bryant sold 46,932 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $2,733,319.68. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 425,491 shares in the company, valued at $24,780,595.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $71,809.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,374 shares of company stock worth $4,589,003. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. ValuEngine lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Nomura increased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.68. The stock had a trading volume of 5,803,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.13. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.86 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

