Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) VP Sells $71,809.20 in Stock

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 1,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total transaction of $71,809.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,962. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $66.33 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $42.86 and a twelve month high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13. The company has a market cap of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. Intel had a net margin of 29.25% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 872 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 992 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on INTC shares. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

