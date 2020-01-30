Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Intel’s fourth-quarter 2019 results were driven by strong data-centric growth. Strong mix of high-performance 2nd-Gen Xeon Scalable processors and solid demand from Cloud service providers drove Data Center Group revenues. Moreover, the PC-centric business benefited from higher modem sales and desktop platform volumes. Intel witnessed strong momentum for its first 10-nanometer (nm) mobile CPU, Ice Lake, with 44 system designs already shipping. The company is planning nine product releases on 10 nm this year. Moreover, it is adding 25% wafer capacity across its 14 nm and 10 nm nodes in 2020. However, a declining PC total addressable market, higher expenses pertaining to 10-nm ramp up and constrained supply are concerns. Moreover, intensifying competition from AMD is a headwind. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INTC. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Cowen upped their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Intel from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Nomura upped their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a market perform rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.48.

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.47. The company had a trading volume of 17,823,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,603,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.13. Intel has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.87%.

Intel announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the chip maker to repurchase up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Also, Director James J. Goetz acquired 86,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $58.24 per share, with a total value of $5,037,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 137,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,020,812.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 82,374 shares of company stock valued at $4,589,003 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INTC. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 320,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $15,327,000 after acquiring an additional 5,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,712 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 7,604 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 169.6% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 145,490 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 111,010 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,314,000 after purchasing an additional 21,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

