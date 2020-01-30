Intellectus Partners LLC Has $3.69 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Intellectus Partners LLC cut its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,565 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 1.5% of Intellectus Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $57,543,000 after purchasing an additional 16,838,124 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Apple by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,844,434 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,428,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,156 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Apple by 300.3% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,066,679 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $312,813,000 after purchasing an additional 800,232 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,320,034 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,191,529,000 after purchasing an additional 494,862 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,041,509 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,144,877,000 after purchasing an additional 302,917 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $355.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.24.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $324.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.23 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,392.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 58.94%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

