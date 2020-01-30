Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Given New GBX 5,000 Price Target at HSBC

Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) had its price objective reduced by HSBC from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IHG. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,800 ($76.30) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,100 ($67.09) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price target (down from GBX 4,800 ($63.14)) on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,966 ($65.32).

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock traded down GBX 89 ($1.17) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 4,666.50 ($61.39). 440,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,968. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,051.99 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,029.34. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,340.50 ($57.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,770 ($75.90).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

