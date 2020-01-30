INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. acts as the holding company for British Airways and Iberia providing scheduled passenger and cargo Airline services with its principal place of business being London. The company Airways maintains strategic alliance with several worldwide airlines and, together with its codeshare and franchise partners, flies to more than 300 destinations worldwide. International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. is based in Harmondsworth, United Kingdom. “

Get INTL CONS AIRL/S alerts:

ICAGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Societe Generale upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. HSBC upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. INTL CONS AIRL/S presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.00.

OTCMKTS ICAGY traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $15.09. 12,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $20.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04.

INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $1.68. INTL CONS AIRL/S had a return on equity of 67.75% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $8.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that INTL CONS AIRL/S will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on INTL CONS AIRL/S (ICAGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INTL CONS AIRL/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.