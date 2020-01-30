Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Position Lifted by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 944,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,299 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of Edge Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Edge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSCM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 510,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 18,301 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 94,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 16,542 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 601,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,865,000 after purchasing an additional 20,920 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCM remained flat at $$21.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 121,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,200. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.78 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.