Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Sold by Kelman Lazarov Inc.

Kelman Lazarov Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,963,000. TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $825,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 19,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,263. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.36 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

