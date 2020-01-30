Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Invesco had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Invesco stock opened at $17.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Invesco has a one year low of $15.15 and a one year high of $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.03%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Citigroup set a $16.50 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Invesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $18.00 price objective on Invesco and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.86.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

