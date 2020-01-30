Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:IUSS)’s share price rose 0.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.73 and last traded at $24.73, approximately 64 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic US Small Company ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%.

