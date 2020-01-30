Investment Analysts’ Price Target Changes for January, 30th (AGNC, ALV, AMBA, AMN, ARVN, AVY, BWA, BXP, CACI, CP)

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2020

Investment Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, January 30th:

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $17.00 to $17.50. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $88.00 to $85.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $85.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) had its price target increased by Sidoti from $73.00 to $85.00. Sidoti currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $62.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $350.00 to $340.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $43.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $152.00 to $157.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $260.00 to $305.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its target price boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $288.00 to $293.00. Credit Suisse Group AG currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $94.00 to $100.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) had its target price cut by Buckingham Research from $89.00 to $80.00. Buckingham Research currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets to $40.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a positive rating on the stock.

DWS Group & GmbH Co KgaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €33.00 ($38.37) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $43.00 to $44.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (BIT:F) was given a €17.00 ($19.77) target price by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was given a $260.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Genpact (NYSE:G) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $52.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $46.00 to $50.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €86.00 ($100.00) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group AG from $298.00 to $296.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $37.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $140.00 to $150.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) had its target price reduced by Robert W. Baird from $138.00 to $134.00. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $143.00 to $153.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank AG from $136.00 to $134.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $406.00 to $440.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $405.00 to $480.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $319.00 to $358.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $287.00 to $314.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $325.00 to $340.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price increased by Mizuho from $275.00 to $295.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $300.00 to $370.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its price target boosted by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $340.00 to $380.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank AG from $320.00 to $380.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $175.00 to $200.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $180.00 to $190.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target increased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $174.00 to $203.00. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $160.00 to $195.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $189.00 to $200.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank AG from $125.00 to $124.00. Deutsche Bank AG currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) was given a CHF 96 target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $308.00 to $336.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $340.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $340.00 to $370.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $275.00 to $350.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $285.00 to $375.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price raised by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $321.00 to $380.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $325.00 to $340.00. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Co from $230.00 to $237.00. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group AG from $226.00 to $241.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $127.00 to $134.00. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $197.00 to $230.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank AG from $84.00 to $88.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price boosted by Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $112.00 to $120.00. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) had its price target reduced by SunTrust Banks, Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $193.00 to $195.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Banco Santander (BME:SAN) was given a €4.50 ($5.23) price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) was given a €150.00 ($174.42) price target by analysts at Nord/LB. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $179.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $135.00 to $142.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $122.00 to $123.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $340.00 to $415.00. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) was given a $200.00 target price by analysts at Barclays PLC. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Peugeot (EPA:UG) was given a €26.00 ($30.23) price target by analysts at Oddo Bhf. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its target price increased by Barrington Research from $152.00 to $160.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $158.00 to $166.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank AG from $28.00 to $30.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

