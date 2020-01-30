Investors Financial Group LLC Purchases New Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 69,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth approximately $2,340,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 275,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,247,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the third quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.37. The company has a market cap of $393.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $126.10 and a 12-month high of $150.17.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hubert Joly purchased 5,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

