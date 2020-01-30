Investors Purchase Large Volume of Zimmer Biomet Put Options (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 1,588 put options on the company. This is an increase of 966% compared to the typical daily volume of 149 put options.

In other news, insider Aure Bruneau sold 15,171 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $2,226,799.38. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $364,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,612,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 123.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 7,721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock traded down $0.98 on Thursday, hitting $149.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,773. Zimmer Biomet has a 52-week low of $105.86 and a 52-week high of $152.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.39. The company has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.15.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.57%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Leerink Swann boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.35.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.