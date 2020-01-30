IQ.cash Tops 24 Hour Volume of $117.00 (IQ)

IQ.cash (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. IQ.cash has a market cap of $13,676.00 and approximately $117.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IQ.cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Mercatox and Crex24. In the last week, IQ.cash has traded 35.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $295.11 or 0.03146971 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00193324 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00030638 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00123097 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About IQ.cash

IQ.cash’s genesis date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 11,296,163 coins and its circulating supply is 3,896,163 coins. The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash . IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia

IQ.cash Coin Trading

IQ.cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQ.cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQ.cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQ.cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

