iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Acquired by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

TLT traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 799,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,224,623. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.55. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $118.64 and a 52-week high of $148.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th.

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

