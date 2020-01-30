iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 1.1% of Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 14.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,059,000 after buying an additional 20,065 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,358,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 57,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $204.58. The company had a trading volume of 93,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,834. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $180.29 and a 12-month high of $210.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.94.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

