iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Decreased by Exchange Capital Management Inc.

Exchange Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Exchange Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Investment Services Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 34,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 16,493 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 103,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,644,000 after purchasing an additional 20,767 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 397,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,297,000 after purchasing an additional 30,440 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,005,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.43. The stock had a trading volume of 115,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,170,322. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $72.82 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.75 and its 200 day moving average is $79.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

