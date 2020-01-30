iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 397,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,440 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 5.4% of Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Klingman & Associates LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $33,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 264.4% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.29. 2,292,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,170,322. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $72.82 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

