iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Stock Holdings Lifted by FCG Advisors LLC

FCG Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares during the period. FCG Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 60.6% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 1,622,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,605,000 after purchasing an additional 612,421 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 318.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 622,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,150,000 after acquiring an additional 473,574 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $58,616,000. Broadmark Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,675,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,841,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,035,000 after acquiring an additional 245,025 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $163.96. 18,658,704 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,665,686. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

