iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Shares Sold by Lenox Wealth Management Inc.

Lenox Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 178,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,235 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Lenox Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $9,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IGSB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5,523.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,154,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,027,477 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,022,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,869,000 after purchasing an additional 657,869 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 85.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,103 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,336,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,432,000 after purchasing an additional 65,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,119,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,734,000 after purchasing an additional 91,960 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IGSB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.03. The stock had a trading volume of 77,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,026. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $52.05 and a 1-year high of $54.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.62.

