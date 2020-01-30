ISHARES S&P TSX GLOBAL GLD INDEX ETF (TSE:XGD) Shares Down 2.2%

ISHARES S&P TSX GLOBAL GLD INDEX ETF (TSE:XGD)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$15.97 and last traded at C$16.08, approximately 804,539 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 22% from the average daily volume of 659,927 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$16.45.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$15.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.39.

