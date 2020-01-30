iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,555 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3,320.5% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,368. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.25.

