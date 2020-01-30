Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.08, 508,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 151,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Israel Chemicals Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Israel Chemicals

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

