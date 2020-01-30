Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Israel Chemicals Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s stock price traded down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.08, 508,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 235% from the average session volume of 151,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.30.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Israel Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Israel Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 149.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Israel Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL)
Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.
See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading
