J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 115,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $13,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 9,936.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.11. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12-month low of $83.64 and a 12-month high of $122.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.12.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from J B Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 21.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Knight Equity lowered J B Hunt Transport Services from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 target price (down previously from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Nicholas Hobbs sold 3,310 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.29, for a total transaction of $398,159.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,960.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,810 shares of company stock worth $12,722,810 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

