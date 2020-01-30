J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) will post $2.37 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.34 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.39. J2 Global posted earnings per share of $2.11 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full year earnings of $7.06 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.04 to $7.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.42 to $7.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J2 Global.

Get J2 Global alerts:

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. J2 Global had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $344.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JCOM shares. Sidoti set a $118.00 price objective on J2 Global and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on J2 Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:JCOM traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $98.80. 198,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,530. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.29. J2 Global has a 52 week low of $72.77 and a 52 week high of $104.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

In related news, Director Jon Miller sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total value of $1,971,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 161,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,951,780.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 18,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $1,799,324.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,347 shares in the company, valued at $13,628,136.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 78.9% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J2 Global by 263.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

About J2 Global

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on J2 Global (JCOM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.