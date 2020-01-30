Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JKHY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jack Henry & Associates has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.67.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $3.57 on Tuesday, hitting $153.17. 38,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,926. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.98. The company has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.88. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $126.00 and a 12-month high of $153.44.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.12. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 19.41%. The firm had revenue of $438.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, VP Stacey E. Zengel sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.31, for a total value of $154,290.03. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,866.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark S. Forbis sold 1,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.29, for a total transaction of $219,320.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,378.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,292 shares of company stock worth $637,491. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JKHY. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion dollar institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

