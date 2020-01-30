Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Has $1.62 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 63.3% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 97.4% during the 4th quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 19,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $210,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,486 shares of company stock worth $15,911,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.82. The stock had a trading volume of 930,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,793,145. The firm has a market cap of $311.23 billion, a PE ratio of 73.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $93.57 and a twelve month high of $127.00.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.93%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

