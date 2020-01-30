Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $2,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $457,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 122,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after acquiring an additional 24,296 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 140,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,382 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $54.76 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.29 and a 1-year high of $55.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.88.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

