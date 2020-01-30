Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NYSE:INFO) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,402,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,554,912,000 after purchasing an additional 627,522 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,376,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,028,402,000 after purchasing an additional 853,329 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,694,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,867 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,788,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,625,000 after purchasing an additional 143,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of IHS Markit by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,396,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,379,000 after purchasing an additional 142,940 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INFO opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $76.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. IHS Markit Ltd has a 1-year low of $50.67 and a 1-year high of $81.28.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 11.39%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of IHS Markit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IHS Markit from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on IHS Markit to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut IHS Markit from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.60.

In other news, EVP Adam Jason Kansler sold 42,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total transaction of $3,352,801.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 177,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,099,214.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ruann Faye Ernst sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total value of $194,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,666,981 shares of company stock worth $128,784,695 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

IHS Markit Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

