Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.02 Million Stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,439 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Ameris Bancorp worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 82,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,128 shares of the bank’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $40.61 on Thursday. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $32.91 and a 52 week high of $44.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.83 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.61.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $210.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.79%.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,971,937. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.60.

About Ameris Bancorp

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.