Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $2.30 Million Position in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,294 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. G&S Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 25,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Three Peaks Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 30,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,360 shares during the last quarter. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MSI shares. ValuEngine lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Gabelli raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.88.

MSI opened at $179.42 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.82. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.56. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 114.01% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 37.48%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

