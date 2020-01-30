Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 212 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,873 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $85,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on TD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Monday, October 7th. CSFB downgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Desjardins reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.08.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.60. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $53.44 and a 52 week high of $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.5605 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.