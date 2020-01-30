Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Position in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,397 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 650.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,881 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,499 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 431.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 270,959 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $29,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mellanox Technologies by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,664 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $12,237,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $12,151,000. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.19.

Shares of MLNX opened at $119.26 on Thursday. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $84.21 and a 1-year high of $121.13. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.00.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.61. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 18.84%. The firm had revenue of $380.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Mellanox Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mellanox Technologies Company Profile

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

