Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 563,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,986 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $1,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYG opened at $2.96 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.10. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $3.58.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. ValuEngine raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Redburn Partners cut Lloyds Banking Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Lloyds Banking Group Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

