Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 201 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,334 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 136.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,370,432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $350,758,000 after acquiring an additional 791,163 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 1,216.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 685,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,201,000 after purchasing an additional 633,216 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 739,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $189,084,000 after purchasing an additional 412,379 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,481,000. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Humana in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,885,000. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 14,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.42, for a total transaction of $5,150,060.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,725,968.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Elizabeth D. Bierbower sold 5,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,978,390.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,672,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,294 shares of company stock valued at $15,894,412 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

HUM stock opened at $351.57 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $363.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.98. The company has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92. Humana Inc has a 52-week low of $225.65 and a 52-week high of $376.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $16.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.15 billion. Humana had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc will post 17.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Humana to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $327.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.31.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

