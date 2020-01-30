Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple in a report released on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Mcnealy now expects that the iPhone maker will post earnings of $14.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.95. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Apple’s Q4 2020 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $6.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $16.20 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $6.09 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $296.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Apple from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Apple from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.24.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $4.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $319.51. 19,293,315 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,957,440. Apple has a fifty-two week low of $160.23 and a fifty-two week high of $327.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $1,405.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,671 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Apple by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 10,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,104,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,788,823.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

